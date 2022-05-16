PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New data shows the wildfire risk to properties around the U.S., including in Oregon.

The data, which the New York Times reports was released by the non-profit research group First Street Foundation, was calculated to show the level of risk to both residential and commercial properties.

The risk level calculated for Oregon shows that within the next 30 years, more than 1.1 million properties — 61% of all properties — in the Beaver State may see some risk of being affected by wildfire.

The data research on Monday was released hours before Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and state officials spoke to the public about the upcoming wildfire season, stressing the severity of current conditions ahead of what could be a fierce season.

Despite eight counties not experiencing any drought levels, 15 counties out of Oregon’s 36 have had emergency drought declarations, with the latest four emergencies declared last Friday.

First Street Foundation’s data found that while the wildfire risk for Oregon properties will be high, the data showed “half of all addresses in the lower 48 states face some degree of wildfire risk … a number that will rise to 56 percent by 2052,” according to the New York Times.