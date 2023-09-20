PORTLAND Ore. (KOIN) – A DEA Special agent was arraigned Wednesday on charges stemming from a crash that killed a cyclist in Salem back in March.

Samuel Landis, 38, was charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of Marganne Allen, 53, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

Allen’s family conveyed the following message: “The family is very grateful for the thoughts and prayers directed to them in this very difficult time. The show of support has been especially heartwarming. The family requests their privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

Because this is an ongoing criminal case, no additional information has been given.