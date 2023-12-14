Samuel Landis was charged with criminally negligent homicide stemming from the crash that killed Marganne Allen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A DEA special agent accused of running a stop sign and hitting and killing a Salem cyclist while on a surveillance mission back in March has moved his case to be tried in federal court.

Back in September, the State of Oregon charged Samuel Landis with criminally negligent homicide stemming from the crash that killed cyclist Marganne Allen.

According to investigators, Allen had been riding her bike Southbound on High Street in Salem when Landis, driving a pickup truck traveling eastbound on Leslie Street, entered the intersection and “crossed the bicyclist’s path of travel.”

Allen suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital.

On October 16, Landis’ lawyers filed a notice to move the case to federal court, claiming that “he was acting in his official capacity [as a federal officer] and intends to raise a defense that his actions were necessary and proper,” as such “he is entitled to have his case heard in federal court.”

They are also arguing for Landis’ entitlement to immunity under the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits the state from interfering with the federal government’s exercise of its constitutional powers.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Michael J. McShane granted the request to transfer the prosecution to federal court and set a trial for May 1 in Eugene.