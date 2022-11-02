Jackson County District 5 assists in removing the bear from the tree Oct. 29, 2022 (OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dead bear found in a tree has prompted a search for poachers in Southern Oregon.

Oregon State Police troopers responded on Oct. 29 to reports of a dead bear in a tree near Tangent. When they arrived, they say they found a dead black bear with an arrow and bullet holes in it.

The unlawful killing and waste of a black bear in Oregon is punishable with a $7,500 fine according to ORS 496.705.

On Oct. 31, another dead bear was found in a tree in the same area.

Police believe both of these deaths were human-caused.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888 or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov and reference case number SP22291483.