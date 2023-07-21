PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dead woman found outside in Lane County has prompted a suspicious death investigation, authorities said.

Around 5:30 a.m., the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Praire Road, just north of Eugene, where an employee from a local business said they had found a woman dead near some shrubbery.

According to deputies, the woman had several recent injuries.

The case is currently under investigation and authorities said that more information will be released when it is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.