PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are only a few days left to enroll in Medicare. The deadline to file for 2022 coverage is less than a week away on Wednesday, December 15.

Darryl Means the regional administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services talks more about open enrollment and what changes you should be aware of.

Everything you need to know about signing up before the deadline on HealthCare.gov Marketplace Open Enrollment.