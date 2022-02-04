DeFazio secures $67 million for Coos Bay North Jetty repairs

FILE – Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, gavels in his panel to work on the reconciliation markup, part of President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion domestic rebuilding plan, at the Capitol in Washington, on Sept. 14, 2021. DeFazio, the longest serving U.S. House member in Oregon’s history, said Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, that he won’t seek reelection. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Army Corps of Engineers awarded more than $67 million to a construction company to cover the cost of full repairs on the Coos Bay North Jetty, Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., announced Thursday.

The Coos Bay North Jetty has been deteriorating for years. It loses approximately 20 feet every year and has receded more than 750 feet since its construction, DeFazio said. He said he made personal calls to the Army Corps of Engineers and the Biden Administration to help secure funding for the repair.

“The jetty is in desperate need of repair, with its deterioration increasing danger for ships, boaters, and commercial fisherman alike. It also puts economic opportunity at risk. The contract awarded today by the Army Corps of Engineers will cover the full scope of repairs planned for the jetty,” DeFazio wrote in a statement.

Trade West Construction will carry out the repairs on the North Getty. The contract includes money secured in fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022.

The Port of Coos Bay will also use the funding to keep sailors out of harm’s way and help the Coast Guard carry out search and rescue missions.