Defying Brown, Molalla River schools plan to lift mask mandate early

State health leaders say OR's mandate is still in place because hospitals remain overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pushback has continued to grow against Oregon’s indoor mask mandate, especially in schools.

The Molalla River School District has decided to lift the mask mandate for its schools on March 3 — four weeks before Gov. Kate Brown says it will be lifted statewide. The board made the decision during Thursday night’s special school board meeting, where they voted to exercise what they call “local control.”

There were no classes at any of the Molalla River schools on Friday, after students participated in a parent-organized anti-mask protest that was so disruptive the superintendent canceled school — saying student safety was too difficult to manage.

About 100 students walked out during lunch with approximately 50 adults protesting Oregons’ mask requirements, the school district said.

The district says they knew about the protest ahead of time, so superintendent Tony Mann consulted with Chief Chris Long regarding student safety. A police officer was also at the school during the protest to make sure students safely crossed the street.

Down in Salem, more protests were taking place on Friday during which participants demanded the mask mandate be dropped immediately.

State health leaders say the mandate is still in place because hospitals remain overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases.

After checking with the Oregon Education Department and Oregon Occupational Health and Safety, KOIN 6 News learned if Molalla does violate the state mandate in two weeks, their federal COVID relief funds will be frozen — and the district could face daily fines.

Oregon’s current mask mandate is scheduled to be lifted by March 31, but COVID-19 data from the state’s hospitals suggest it could happen immediately following St. Patrick’s Day.

We’ve reached out to the governor’s office asking when she will announce a firm date for the mask mandate to be lifted. As of 4 p.m. Friday, we have not heard back.