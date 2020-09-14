Deputies investigating ‘suspicious fires’ in Linn County

Oregon

Deputies and fire crews responded to eight small fires within a two-hour period

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several suspicious fires that popped up early Monday morning south of Lebanon.

Beginning around 2:41 a.m., Deputies and firefighters responded to eight small fires. All the fires occurred within a two-hour period and were discovered in the areas of Scott Mountain Road and Whiskey Butte Drive near Sweet Home, as well as Washburn Heights Drive near Brownsville.

The sheriff’s office declined to expand on why the fires were considered suspicious, or whether or not they appeared man-made.

The sheriff’s office did say officials are looking for a pickup truck that was seen in the area of one of the fires. It is described as a small, white or silver 1990s Nissan Hardbody with a black canopy.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call 541.812.2260.

Deputies and fire crews responded to eight small fires early Monday morning, Sept. 14, 2020 on the these roads in Linn County (KOIN)

