BENTON COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A 21-year-old mountain biker was rescued off Mary’s Peak early Sunday morning by a Search and Rescue team from Benton County.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said that two mountain bikers were at the top of Mary’s Peak around 6 p.m. Saturday night and were attempting to ride the East Ridge trail to the Conner’s Camp parking lot, but one of the bikers got a flat tire halfway down the hill.

According to deputies, the other biker rode down to get a tube and tire pump, but couldn’t locate his friend when he returned to fix the tire. He called the sheriff’s office just after 8 p.m. All trails except the North Ridge trail were before Search and Rescue (SAR) was activated.

SAR crews began searching for the biker at 11:30 p.m. He reportedly was without water, food, extra clothing or a phone.

Deputies say that two SAR members rode their bikes down the North Ridge trail and made voice contact with the missing biker at 12:40 a.m. Shortly after, the biker was located and then assited to the trail’s end. After a medical evaluation, he was determined to be dehydrated, but uninjured.

“I’d like to thank our SAR volunteers for their continued dedication to our community,” stated Sheriff Van Arsdall.