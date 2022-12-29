PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who’s been missing for more than a week.

Steven Mainwaring, 22, was last known to be in the Alsea area on Dec. 18.

Mainwaring is a white man, 6 feet 2 inches tall with green eyes and blond hair. He is believed to be driving a 1994 blue Ford Bronco with Oregon license plate 196LRU.

As of Dec. 27, the sheriff’s office said there were no updates on Mainwaring’s whereabouts or his vehicle.

Anyone with information about Mainwaring’s location is asked to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (541) 766-6911.