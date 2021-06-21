Deputy kills pet chimp in Pendleton after owner attack

The owner and her daughter were injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pet chimpanzee was killed by a Umatilla County Sheriff’s Deputy on Sunday in Pendleton.

The adult male chimpanzee, who had lived with its owner for 17 years, was attacking the owner’s daughter. The owner asked the deputy who responded to their home on Reith Road to “put it down.”

A deputy fired one shot to its head, authorities said.

Both the owner and her daughter were taken to a hospital. The daughter was bitten on her torso, arms and legs, according to authorities.

According to Oregon state law, possession of exotic animals is prohibited with the following exceptions:

  • The owner is licensed through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).  
  • The owner has a valid Oregon exotic animal permit obtained prior to 2010. No new permits may be issued.

