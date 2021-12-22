DEQ fines 18 companies for environmental violations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality fined 18 companies for environmental violations in October and November.

The DEQ alleges the companies fined violated regulations regarding discharging wastewater, hazardous waste regulations or failed to submit an annual report. Fines ranged from $1,000 to more than $2 million.

The companies facing fines include Bullseye Glass — which was at the center of an air quality controversy in 2016.

The largest fine was issued to Herbert Malarkey Roofing Co. for $2.1 million for air quality violations over the last decade.

According to the DEQ, Malarkey didn’t obtain the required Title V air quality permit or the proper equipment for pollution control. Additionally, the company didn’t notify the DEQ until 2018 for changes made to equipment in 2009.