Deschutes deputy-involved shooting under investigation

Oregon

Multiple shots were fired near Bend

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. (DCSO)

BEND, Ore. (AP) – An investigation is underway into a traffic stop that ended with a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy shooting a man near a shopping center northeast of Bend.

The Bulletin reports the man shot is expected to survive, and the deputy was not injured. Neither of their names has been released following the Friday evening incident.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel says officers received a report of a car stolen from a Bend homeless shelter. Hummel says the shooting occurred after the officers stopped the vehicle.

He would not say if the man shot was inside the vehicle. He says there were multiple shots fired and he wasn’t sure if those shots were fired by one deputy or several.

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com

