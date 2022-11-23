PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Experts say this holiday will be a near-record level for travel, but the experience will come with a price tag.

KOIN 6 News spoke with AAA and the Portland International Airport to discuss what traveling is like this year.

PDX told us that passenger volume is nearing pre-pandemic levels. They say they expect about half a million travelers in total to come through the airport for the holiday period.

Passengers rushed through the airport the day before thanksgiving hoping to make it to turkey dinner on time.

“We have some kids, a new granddaughter, hoping to go there for a baby blessing,” said Stephanie Oppenlander, one of many people traveling this Thanksgiving.

Oppenlander is trying to get to Idaho but said she might end up hitting the road because their flight was canceled.

“We’re going to go home and do a 12-hour drive to make it to our family.”

According to AAA, Thanksgiving travel is up 1.5% percent from last year with nearly 55 million people traveling in the US and 770,000 of them here in Oregon.

That makes it the third busiest Thanksgiving holiday since 2000.

It’s also one of the most expensive holidays in a while, they say gas prices, airfare and hotel rates are all up.

“For a lot of folks, there are a lot of people traveling for the first time since the pandemic,” said Marie Dodds with AAA. “Despite the higher cost, people are traveling.”

She pointed out that the number of people traveling by train is increasing too.