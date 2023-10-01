PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s unemployment rate was at a record low 3.4% in August (holding steady since July), and lower than the national rate, which rose from 3.5% to 3.8%.

This comes despite Oregon losing 1,200 jobs mostly in retail, construction, and business services.

Locally, we have even seen strikes and strike authorizations in several industries, from teachers to nurses to auto workers.

State economist Gail Kiles Krumenauer joined Eye on Northwest Politics from Salem to discuss how the unemployment rate is this low, given these circumstances, and where the Oregon economy is headed overall.