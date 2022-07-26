PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new invasive species has been spotted in Forest Grove.

The Emerald Ash Borer is the most destructive and costliest forest pest to ever invade North America.

The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says the state’s ash trees could all be wiped out within a decade.

Christine Buhl with ODF says to watch for signs your ash tree is struggling, like if the top of it dying off or if chutes are coming out from the bottom.

A worker with the Oregon Department of Forestry collects seed from wild Oregon ash trees north of Salem as part of an effort to preserve the genes of the species before the emerald ash borer arrives and begins to decimate this important native tree. Feb. 2022 (Courtesy ODF)

There are also some chemical treatments you can invest in that are pricey but effective, but they can only prevent infestation, not fix it.

“Let your ash trees stay where they are for now, but keep an eye on their health,” Buhl said.