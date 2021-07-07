Detroit Lake Marina to shut down for season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials with Detroit Lake announced Wednesday the marina will be shutting down for the rest of the season.

Damage from the devastating wildfires and lower-than-average water levels led marina managers to make the decision.

All boats will need to be out of the marina by Sunday, July 11, officials said.

“Your DLM team is working on plans for the future to extend the boating season despite low water to ensure we all get a full summer on the lake,” officials posted on Facebook. “We thank everyone for the overwhelming support and patience during this season and for the continuous understanding.”

Anyone with a seasonal or prepaid agreement is asked to contact the Detroit Lake Marina at 503-854-3423.

Detroit Lake welcomed back tourists on Memorial Day weekend with some businesses are opening for the first time since wildfires ravaged the region.