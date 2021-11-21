Developer plans 16 luxury penthouses in Lake Oswego

Frances will be a penthouse luxury condominium community located in the heart of the city

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — As new buildings continue to pop up around the city, there is another luxury development planned for downtown Lake Oswego.

Portland’s Hugh Development and Lake Oswego’s Luxe Christie’s International Real Estate companies announced the groundbreaking of Frances — a penthouse condominium community. The luxury condos will be located at 21 D Ave. off of State Street.

“As the market leader in luxury properties, we are thrilled to be playing an integral role in the development of Frances,” said Terry Sprague, broker and chief executive officer at Luxe Christie’s International Real Estate, in a Nov. 17 press release. “Being a long-time industry expert in the area, I can truly attest to the desire and demand for such an opulent condominium community in Lake Oswego.”

There will be 16 2,000-square-foot penthouse condominiums that will include two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a powder room and a private terrace with views of Mt. Hood and the Willamette River.

“The exquisitely designed kitchens will include a book-matched counter to ceiling or full height statuary marble backsplash, customized flush inset cabinets, quartz countertops and a sculptural fluted kitchen island, all equipped with only the finest appliances including two Bosch dishwashers per residence, SubZero Pro Series refrigerators and Wolf gas ranges,” the press release read. “Residents of the community will enjoy the use of deluxe spaces including a stunning rooftop terrace, an upscale clubroom, an expansive lobby, and an art-infused courtyard.”

The location offers an easy commute to Portland or other areas throughout the city, and is housed near shopping, restaurants and other activities offered by Lake Oswego. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2022.

“My vision for Frances was to create the finest luxury urban living with the highest quality architecture in Lake Oswego,” said Gary Reddick, renowned architect and director of design at OTAK, in the press release. “More specifically, I think of the building as a village within a village, where its residents will experience the richness of becoming a part of a truly special community.”

For more information about the development, visit the project’s website.

Portland Tribune and KOIN 6 News are media partners.