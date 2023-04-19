PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The life of Dick Springer, a former state legislator from Portland and former majority leader of the Oregon Senate, will be commemorated.

Springer died Sunday, April 9, of a heart attack. He was 75. He died the same week as Bill Bradbury, who was his immediate predecessor as Senate majority leader and was Senate president during the same 1993 session. (Bradbury died on April 14.)

The event is scheduled at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Miller Hall at the World Forestry Center in Portland.

Before his retirement from public life at the end of 2015, Springer was manager for the West Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District, where he was for most of a decade.

Springer was born Jan. 25, 1948, to Joshua “Sam” and Vera Springer. Vera Springer had worked for Richard Neuberger — the first Democrat in 40 years when he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1954 — and for Maurine Neuberger, who was elected to the seat eight months after Richard Neuberger died of cancer just before the primary filing deadline in 1960. (Maurine Neuberger served one term, returned to Oregon, and died in 2000.)

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 media partner.