Did the fireworks ban make a difference? Yes, officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Both Multnomah and Clackamas counties banned the use of fireworks before the 4th of July, citing the drought and an extremely high danger of fire as reasons. Even though some people did shoot off fireworks, officials agreed the ban made a positive impact.

Cities like Tualatin, Forest Grove and Tigard also banned fireworks use. TVFR as well as fire departments in Clackamas and Portland said they saw a lot less fire activity this year. In the last 48 hours, TVFR said they had 8 fireworks-related calls and 27 overall fire calls. In the same time period a year ago they had 48 calls.

“Definitely a sigh of relief from all of our responders out there knowing that we didn’t have to go and work those fires when it was extremely hot and extremely dry conditions,” said TVFR’s Rio Espinosa. “Our community stepped up and listened to our elected officials, which is awesome.”

The fireworks ban in Clackamas County goes through July 10. In Multnomah County the ban continues through the end of July.

The holiday is past, but the drought continues along with the hot and dry conditions. Fire officials say even the smallest spark can start a big fire incident, so they want everyone to be extra careful.