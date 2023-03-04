An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Planning on taking a trip to visit our neighbors to the north? Amtrak announced Thursday, that starting Monday, March 6 direct trains from Portland, OR to Vancouver, British Columbia will be returning.

Trips to across the border were paused during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but trains began running from Seattle to Vancouver again in Sept. 2022.

And now, starting Monday, direct trains will be running daily from Portland to Vancouver. The return to service also brings four daily roundtrips between Portland and Seattle.

Amtrak tickets are available on their website.

Trains will depart from Portland’s historic Union Station at 3:05 p.m. every day.