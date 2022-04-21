PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The director of the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training resigned on Saturday after he was put on administrative leave the prior day.

Jerry Granderson submitted his resignation letter to Gov. Kate Brown after being placed on leave Friday amid an employment investigation by the Oregon Department of Justice.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to you for providing me the opportunity to serve as your Director and I wish you immense success and happiness as you continue your leadership journey,” Granderson wrote in his resignation letter to the governor.

Granderson was appointed to the DPSST position in March 2021. As director, he oversaw the certification and licensing of multiple safety agencies. Prior to working for the state, he had various roles with the FBI over the course of 23 years.

The reasons for the investigation were not immediately confirmed by state officials; however, The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the DOJ is investigating Granderson for alleged discrimination and the creation of a hostile environment.

Brown’s office said Brian Henson will be serving as acting director of DPSST.