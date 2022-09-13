PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Having trouble staying connected to friends and family? A program is offering discounted and free phone and internet service to some low-income Oregonians.

Oregon Lifeline is offering qualifying households a monthly discount up to $15.25 for phone service or $19.25 per month for high-speed internet service. The program can also provide free wireless voice minutes and data service from Access Wireless.

An additional $25 monthly discount is available for some Oregon residents living on federally-recognized Tribal lands.

“We want to encourage all eligible Oregonians to take advantage of Oregon Lifeline services,” said Megan Decker, Oregon Public Utility Commission Chair. “This program helps our community stay connected and provides access to local emergency services, healthcare, jobs, education, among other important resources.”

The deal is offered in tandem with National Lifeline Awareness Week.

Those receiving Medicaid and SNAP benefits may be eligible for Oregon Lifeline.

Lifeline limits the service to one person per household for phone or broadband service. Click here to find more details on the program.