Disney to make movie based on heroic act of Keanon Lowe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Disney has announced plans to make a movie based on the heroic act of Keanon Lowe, the Parkrose High School football coach who gained national fame for hugging a student after disarming him.

Just announced: 3 new Original Movies inspired by the real-life stories of Chris Paul, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Keanon Lowe, coming soon to #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/rFWLEkjtBF — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 10, 2020

Lowe has since been awarded a Congressional Medal of Honor, was selected as a CNN Hero and was named one of TIME Magazine’s Heroes of the Year.

The incident happened on May 17, 2019. Surveillance video showed the 18-year-old suspect — later identified as Angel Granados-Diaz — cross paths with Lowe in a hallway. Granados-Diaz was only steps away with the shotgun tucked under his coat. Lowe said running away never crossed his mind.

“I lunged for the gun, put two hands on the gun. He had his two hands on the gun and obviously the kids are running out of the classroom and screaming.”

The football coach handed the gun to another teacher then wrapped Granados-Diaz in a hug.

“I felt compassion for him; a lot of times, especially when you’re young, you don’t realize what you’re doing until it’s over,” Lowe later said in an interview.