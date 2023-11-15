PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — An Oregon City resident, adopted from South Korea as a child, recently found her siblings thanks to a DNA kit.

In Portland this summer, Jodi Iverson got to meet her sisters for the first time, and they are planning a trip to Korea in March to find other living relatives.

Iverson vividly remembers being left on a street corner in Korea, being picked up by the police and eventually traveling to America where she was adopted. Decades later, when Iverson’s daughter wanted to learn more about their heritage and purchased a 23andMe DNA kit, she received the shock of a lifetime when they matched with Iverson’s sister.

Iverson was “floored” to discover her older sister had been searching for her for 48 years after coming home one day and being told she was dead, not that she’d been left on the streets. The sisters said they were thrilled to find each other again and are looking forward to their trip to Korea next spring.

