Dog dies after blaze blows through Lebanon trailer home

Oregon

No people were injured

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A trailer home was destroyed in a fire in Lebanon overnight.

Fire fighters say they were called to the home on Berlin Road late Wednesday night. Once they arrived on the scene, they found the trailer fully involved by the blaze.

The homeowner was able to get out safely — however a dog did not make it. The trailer was destroyed in the blaze. Crews worked to extinguish hot spots for about an hour.

Fire fighters do not know what caused the fire, but are investigating. They say the cause does not appear to be suspicious.

