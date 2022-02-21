Doing your taxes? Here are tips to stay safe from scams

Thousands of Oregonians get scammed every year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s tax season. It’s also the busy season for scammers.

There are ways to avoid getting taken advantage of financially, law enforcement officials said. Among the tips:

When dealing with uninvited contacts from people or businesses, always consider the possibility the approach may be a scam

Always use password protection, 2-factor authentication, WiFi passwords.

Don’t click on links, open attachments, reply to the message, attempt to unsubscribe or call any telephone number listed in suspicious messages

Do not give out any money, credit card information or other personal details

Every year, thousands of Oregonians fall victim to online criminals who disguise themselves as legitimate entities.

If you have information about or have fallen victim to a scam, call

the Oregon Attorney General’s Consumer Hotline — 1.877.877.9392