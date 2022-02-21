Doing your taxes? Here are tips to stay safe from scams

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s tax season. It’s also the busy season for scammers.
There are ways to avoid getting taken advantage of financially, law enforcement officials said. Among the tips:
- When dealing with uninvited contacts from people or businesses, always consider the possibility the approach may be a scam
- Always use password protection, 2-factor authentication, WiFi passwords.
- Don’t click on links, open attachments, reply to the message, attempt to unsubscribe or call any telephone number listed in suspicious messages
- Do not give out any money, credit card information or other personal details
Every year, thousands of Oregonians fall victim to online criminals who disguise themselves as legitimate entities.
If you have information about or have fallen victim to a scam, call
the Oregon Attorney General’s Consumer Hotline — 1.877.877.9392