PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Southern Oregon pilot who sold marijuana across the country and tried to hire a hitman has been sentenced to federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon announced on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors said John Larson, who was sentenced to nearly three and a half years behind federal bars on Wednesday, distributed marijuana throughout the U.S. and brought back loads of cash to Oregon.

Authorities were tipped off to the operation in May 2019, and investigators later found out Larson had also wanted to hire a hitman to kill off an associate who he thought “threatened his drug trafficking enterprise,” justice officials said.

Through a series of undercover sting operations, prosecutors said investigators caught the Josephine County resident red-handed in a murder-for-hire scheme. A federal officer posed as a contract killer and Larson told them why he wanted the deed done, offering to pay them $20,000 for the execution, officials said.

When Larson had his third meeting with the officer, justice officials said federal agents arrested him and searched his home and hangar, ultimately finding about $100,000 in cash, marijuana distillate and “various items associated with Larson’s trafficking scheme.”

On July 22, 2019, Larson was charged with soliciting a hitman. More than a year later, a grand jury indicted him on the same crime, adding a charge of possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He pleaded guilty to the drug trafficking charge on April 20 of this year.

Larson was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and five years of probation on Wednesday.

It was unclear whether his associate, who justice officials did not identify, had any involvement in the drug dealing operation. Officials did not state any charges against them.