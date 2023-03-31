PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Operators of the Cascade Mountain ski resorts are expecting some enthusiastic visitors this weekend as fresh snow gets dropped on the mountains.

But while Mount Hood Meadows says they appreciate that enthusiasm, they don’t want it to cloud anyone’s judgment about safety risks.

“When we get a whole bunch of new snow there’s really an excitement to get into deep powder or fresh powder,” said Dave Tragethon of Mount Hood Meadows.”What we suggest to people is stay on the groomed runs. If you’re going to go off the groomed runs you need to be prepared for deep snow safety procedures.

He encourages those heading to remote areas to check TripCheck.com.