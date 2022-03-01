PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A section of Highway 99W and Barbur Boulevard is closed after a tree fell onto a power line and knocked out power early Tuesday morning.

Both roads are closed in both directions between Hamilton Street and Capitol Highway as crews work to restore power in the area. The ramp from Capitol Highway to northbound Barbur Boulevard is also closed, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Nearly 1,000 Portland General Electric customers were experiencing a power outage at 6 a.m. in the South Waterfront area.

Crews restored power to nearly half of those customers within an hour. PGE says they expect power to be fully restored by 10:30 a.m.

As of 7 a.m., PGE reports more than 1,000 customers are without power across Oregon.