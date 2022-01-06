Falling tree crashes onto utility van while driver was inside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Southeast Tacoma Street at Southeast 32nd Avenue has reopened after a large tree struck a utility van while the person was driving in SE Portland early Thursday morning, according to officials.

Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the scene Thursday morning.

The man reportedly climbed out of the truck and only sustained minor injuries saying he was a little banged up.

Portland General Electric and Pacific Power confirmed there were no power outages in the area.

Another downed tree slid onto I-5 at Capitol Highway around 9:30 a.m., forcing one lane to be shut down. That road has since reopened.