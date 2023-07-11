The Drag-A-Thon event at Darcelle XV began Monday and goes until Wednesday (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Darcelle XV’s Drag-A-Thon began Monday afternoon and the event shows no signs of stopping.

The attempt at winning the longest drag artist stage show award from the Guinness Book of World Records began at 4 p.m. Monday and is set to continue until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The event is featuring over 48 hours worth of drag performances to fight hate and to raise money for the Trevor Project.

Although tickets to the event have sold out, those who wish to donate can do so online.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the current record is 36 hours 36 minutes and 40 seconds which was achieved in Australia in 2017.