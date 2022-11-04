PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon State Police say a single-vehicle crash on Highway 47 killed the driver.

Officers responded to the crash, near milepost 87, around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. The initial investigation revealed that 70-year-old Leo Vanderzaden of Forest Grove was driving north on Highway 47 when he drifted onto the right shoulder in a bend in the highway.

Investigators say the car was traveling at a high speed and the collision with the ditch sent it flying into a group of trees.

Vanderzaden was pronounced dead at the scene by medical staff, and the highway was closed for over three hours.