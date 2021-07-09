Driving to Multnomah Falls? Tickets soon required

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You now need tickets to visit Multnomah Falls and the Historic Lodge if you plan on driving there.

Starting July 20, 1-hour timed tickets will be required between 9 AM and 6 PM for those who bring personal cars. You can book the tickets on Recreation.gov and reservations can be made up to two weeks ahead of time.

Parking has become an issue at the falls, with the lots filling up. Even with tickets, parking is still not guaranteed.

Tickets aren’t needed for those who arrive on public transportation such as the Columbia Gorge Express at Gateway Transit Center or in Troutdale, or the Sasquatch Shuttle or Gray Line Open-Air Waterfall Trolley from parking lots in the Gorge.