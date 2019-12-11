Ducks offensive coordinator to become UNLV head coach

Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo watches his team during warmups before their NCAA college football game against Washington State Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Unversity of Oregon’s Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo will be the next head coach of Unversity of Nevada, Las Vegas, sources say.

Yahoo Sports broke the news, with sports reporter Pete Thamel tweeting “Source: Oregon OC Marcus Arroyo will be the next head coach at UNLV.”

UNLA confirmed it for themselves, with Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois announcing the deal in a press release just after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Marcus has demonstrated a commitment to integrity and excellence throughout his career, and we look forward to a bright future for our football program under his leadership,” UNLV President Marta Meana said. “We’re excited to welcome Marcus and his family to Las Vegas and UNLV.”

The UNLV Rebels were in dire need of a new HC, as their 2020 recruiting class early signing period is just a week away. Their previous head coach, Tony Sanchez, was dismissed in November after leading the team for 5 seasons.

Arroyo had been a part of the Duck’s coaching staff since the 2017 season. Before then, he was with Oklahoma State, Southern Miss, California, Wyoming and San Jose State as well as a stint with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014.

His time in Eugene turned a bit sour toward the end of the 2019 season as Duck fans questioned his play-calling ability. Duck fans will have to wait and see what this move means for their offense and overall dynamic.

However, after helping form Oregon’s high-ranking offense and molding Justin Herbert’s skill into what it is today, it’s likely that Arroyo can make a positive difference for the underperforming Rebels who finished their 2019 season 4-8.