Due to extreme heat, Oregonians can temporarily pump their own gas

The temporary suspension will allow people in Oregon to pump their own gas until Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From Sunday evening through Tuesday evening, Oregonians are allowed to pump their own gas.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal announced Sunday that its office is suspending regulations that prohibit Oregonians from pumping their own gasoline at service stations.

Gov. Kate Brown’s office approved the suspension of regulations.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal said the suspension is due to the current and forecasted heat in the state.

The suspension will remain in place for 48 hours, until the evening of Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal said the suspension does not affect areas of the state or timeframes that are already authorized for self-service refueling under Oregon law.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal has more information on the temporary suspension on its website.