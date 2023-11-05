Duncan Wyse is president of the Oregon Business Council

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ve all heard the term “The Silicon Forest”. It’s Oregon’s concentration of high tech companies mostly in Hillsboro and other parts of Washington County.

That includes Intel, Oregon’s largest private employer (40,000 workers) and one of the world’s largest producers of semiconductors.

With the Federal Chips Act and the state’s latest investment in the semiconductor industry, is Oregon poised to remain competitive? And what does that mean for the state’s future?

Duncan Wyse, President of the Oregon Business Council, stopped by to answer these questions and more on this week’s Eye on Northwest Politics.