The Oregon coffee chain announced the new CEO along with its second-quarter financial results on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The next person to lead the Oregon-founded beverage chain Dutch Bros Coffee was a former executive for Starbucks — the rival company founded in Washington more than two decades prior.

The new Chief Executive Officer Christine Barone was brought on as the company’s president earlier this year in February. Barone also had an extensive career as the CEO of national restaurant chain True Food Kitchen and as Starbucks’ senior vice president of food, licensed stores and evenings.

Barone serves on Yelp’s Board of Directors as well.

“Since joining us in February, [Barone has] become an integral part of this organization, demonstrating her passion and ability to affect positive change in our business,” Dutch Bros Co-founder and Executive Chairman Travis Boerman said in a statement. “She has the experience and knowledge to help us scale, as well as a true passion for people.”

The Oregon coffee chain announced Barone’s new role along with its second-quarter financial results on Tuesday. According to the release, Barone will take over when current CEO Joth Ricci steps down on January 1 of 2024.

Barone’s successor said he’s confident in her ability to lead the coffee chain.

“In setting the stage for the next phase of scaling the company, Christine has demonstrated her abilities and deep industry knowledge and experience,” Ricci said. “Over the last six months, she has immersed herself in our business and culture, and her impact has been felt immediately and decisively, notably in our real estate strategy, data analytics and marketing.”

While Dutch Bros has opened 752 locations across 14 U.S. states since its founding in Downtown Grants Pass in 1992, Starbucks Coffee Company has opened over 15,500 stores nationwide since its launch in Seattle in 1971.

In the Oregon brand’s recent announcement, company officials announced their plans for a new $15-to-$20-million roasting facility — with its opening slated for 2024.