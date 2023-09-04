A fire at an apartment building in Hillsboro displaced 9 on Sep. 4, 2023 (Hillsboro Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flames erupted in a Hillsboro apartment early Monday morning, displacing nine people, authorities said.

Around 6:25 a.m., Hillsboro Fire responded to multiple reports of a fire at an apartment building at 765 Southeast Cedar Street.

Crews quickly arrived at the scene to find flames and smoke billowing from a second-story apartment and launched into action to fight the blaze.

According to authorities, fire alarms sounded and four adults, five children, and two pets, were all able to escape unharmed.

Officials said it was determined that the fire was started by combustible materials near a baseboard heater. Although the fire was contained to just one unit, there was smoke and water damage to the adjacent unit as well, officials said.