Seaside, Ore. (KOIN) – A house fire in Seaside displaced two people early Sunday morning, Seaside Fire & Rescue reported.

A 911 caller reported smoke and flames coming from their neighbor’s house on the 800 block of 11th Avenue at 3:22 a.m. Sunday.

Crews arrived shortly after. The one occupant in the home made it out safely. There were no injuries and neighboring structures were not damaged by the times firefighters snuffed out the blaze.