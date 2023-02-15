PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregonians are earning more and have rising net worth, but household debt is higher than it was in 2018 and the level of financial knowledge is falling in the state, according to a financial wellness scorecard the Oregon State Treasury released Tuesday.

The statistics of the new Oregon Financial Wellness Scorecard are mixed, showing both positive and negative changes from 2018 to 2021.

The report is based on data collected from 1,261 Oregon households that were surveyed in 2021 and 1,250 households surveyed in 2018. Researchers also used information from the U.S. Census, Federal Reserve, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Investor Education Foundation.

“It’s critically important that we analyze the best data we can find to assess where Oregonians have been, and where they are now,” said George Katsinis, a Salem financial counselor and a member of the Financial Empowerment Advisory Team. “The best information will allow us to better link existing programs and resources to further meet the financial literacy needs of the diverse population of all Oregonians.”

According to the scorecard, median household income in Oregon increased from 2015 to 2020. In 2020, the U.S. Census found that Oregonians earned a median household income of $65,667, up from $51,243 in 2015.

However, parts of Oregon have median incomes that come nowhere near that statewide number. For example, in Southern Oregon, the median income in 2020 was $52,262 and in the northeast and southeast parts of the state it was $47,838.

Data collected for the scorecard also show that the median net worth of Oregon households increased significantly from 2019 to 2020. In 2020, the net worth of households was $293,700, a 60% increase from the year before. The scorecard shows that much of this net worth increase came from increased home value.

The other piece of good news about net worth is that the percentage of households with a net worth of zero dropped from 13.5% to 7.7% from 2019 to 2020.

In Oregon, the scorecard shows the amount of debt per household continues to increase. In 2015, the average debt was $49,550. In 2021, it was up to $61,760.

According to the survey, the number of people who say they always pay their credit cards in full decreased from 2018 to 2021, from 56.5% to 55.5%.

Survey results also revealed that Oregonians’ financial knowledge is falling. Oregonians, especially those living in rural and under-represented communities, feel less confident in their ability to make good financial decisions

The survey also found that people with less financial knowledge are more likely to experience stress and less likely to save money.

The survey asked participants seven questions to gauge their financial knowledge. Those who answered four or less correctly tended to have more difficulty paying bills, were more likely to say they are “just getting by financially,” and less likely to have a retirement account.

The study additionally found that people of color in Oregon tend to have more financial stress than white or Asian respondents. National data show that people of color have significantly less household wealth.

Among the Oregonians surveyed, 28% of respondents said they likely could not come up with $2,000 if faced with an emergency. For people of color who took the survey, 38% of them said they could not come up with $2,000 in an emergency.

Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read said he hopes the new Oregon Financial Wellness Scorecard advances the conversation about potential strategies to help Oregonians succeed and sparks a new commitment to financial education and economic justice.