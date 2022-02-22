PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Both directions of I-84 reopened in eastern Oregon early Tuesday morning after a 100-car pile-up closed the freeway Monday, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The eastbound lanes reopened shortly after midnight, while the westbound lanes reopened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials initially said the stretch of I-84 east of Pendleton to Ontario would remain closed through Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of cars piled up on the freeway Monday. All the crashes were along a mile-long stretch of I-84, with the largest crash possibly involving up to 20 vehicles.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.