PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eastern Oregon broke numerous rainfall records on Aug. 21 after Tropical Storm Hilary dropped as much as 3.2 inches of rain across the region. New daily rainfall records were set in Baker City (1.4 inches), Burns (0.61 inches) and Ontario (1.51 inches) during Monday’s storm, National Weather Service records show.

Flood watches and landslide alerts were issued for the area between Monday morning and Tuesday night. However, Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Tom Strandberg told KOIN 6 News the region escaped the unusual summer storm without any serious damage.

Flooding along Highway 86 in Baker County Monday. (Baker County Sheriff’s Office)

ODOT’s Trip Check map showed flooding along Highway 201 in Malheur County Monday. Video provided by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office also showed large pools of water accumulating along Highway 86 east of Richland. However, as of Tuesday evening, the region has avoided any storm-related disasters.

“I think we’re OK,” Strandber said.

Rainfall recorded in Eastern Oregon Monday. (NWS)

Strandberg recommends drivers continue to check ODOT’s Trip Check before traveling Oregon’s eastern highways. Showers and thunderstorms remain in the region’s weather forecast until 11 p.m. Tuesday.