Eau de Bookstore: Powell’s offers its own fragrance

‘Powell’s by Powell’s’ is a unisex fragrance offered by Powell’s Books beginning November 1, 2020 (Courtesy: Powell’s Books)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’ve ever wanted to smell like a bookstore, here’s your chance.

Powell’s Books is releasing a limited edition unisex fragrance that captures what they said is what customers missed most about Powell’s — the aroma.

Store officials said they surveyed customers about what they missed while the store was temporarily closed by the pandemic. It’s not the books. It’s the smell.

“Powell’s by Powell’s” will be released November 1, and is available for preordering on Powells.com, officials said. It will also be available at all Portland store locations on November 27.

The 1-ounce bottle of perfume comes “nestled in a faux book, adding a vibrant and festive splash of color as a display piece on a bookshelf, on a bathroom vanity, or anywhere else in the home.”

You can smell like Powell’s for $24.99.