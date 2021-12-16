Elk attacks woman while walking her dog in Cannon Beach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the last two weeks, Cannon Beach Police said they’ve received two separate reports of elk attacks in the area.

On Dec. 4, police responded to a call shortly before 6 p.m. reporting a dog had been trampled by an elk at the city park. Officers said the dog suffered minor injuries.

Officials said a week later a woman and her dog were hurt when an elk charged at them while on a night walk near Les Shirley Park on the north end of town.

According to the Oregon State Police Fish and Game Division and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the elks are trying to protect themselves and are reacting as if the dogs are wolves.

Officials advised people should be careful when walking at night and to make themselves visible by using a flashlight and wearing reflective clothing.