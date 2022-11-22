PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians receiving SNAP benefits will be getting some added help in December.

Nearly 426,000 Oregonians will continue to get increased deposits in December, which totals about $70 million in extra food benefits, overall.

“We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families,” said Jana McLellan, interim director of the Oregon Department of Human Services, Self-Sufficiency Programs. “The holiday season can also bring additional stress and worry for many Oregonians who are still struggling to meet their basic needs and we encourage them to contact our partners at 211, the Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time.”

The extra benefits are part of a temporary relief program started during the COVID-19 pandemic to help Oregonians pay for groceries.