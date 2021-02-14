Emergency weather declaration continues in Oregon

Severe Weather Emergency Declaration could last for 6 more days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A state of emergency in 9 Oregon counties continues Sunday as a winter storm continues to cause havoc throughout the state.

Gov. Kate Brown declared the severe weather emergency for these counties in the Willamette Valley: Benton, Clackamas, Hood River, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties. Brown’s order remains in effect through next Saturday, unless the governor ends it before then.

The declaration allows the state’s Office of Emergency Management to activate an emergency plan, which puts into motion the help from other agencies, such as state police, the Oregon National Guard and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians lost electricity as a result of heavy snow and ice accumulation and high winds from the winter storm.

PGE outages map

Pacific Power outages map

Clark County PUD outages

Salem Electric outages

Residents should remain indoors and to avoid travel. Officials said there have been many reports of falling branches and chunks of ice.

Also Saturday, Clark County declared an emergency over multiple roads in the region — particularly in Washougal – that became impassable due to deteriorating conditions.