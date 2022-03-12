PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Groups in the Portland metro area are doing their part to help the 2 million refugees fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Members from Empact Northwest returned to Oregon Friday night after 10 days helping at the Ukraine-Poland border. The team was working with the UN and other non-governmental organizations to figure out what refugees need and how to get supplies to them.

It’s a mission that’s desperately needed along the Ukrainian borders.

“It’s hard to really get it across even with the pictures that come across,” said Mark Gregg with Empact Northwest. “The largest reception center we were in was probably the better sized footprint of a Costco. And it was full of cots and people. There’s places for them to feed and have bathrooms and things like, that but it was just full and it’s chaos.”

Gregg said the best way others can help is to donate to Empact Northwest so they have the funding to continue their work.