PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregonians have been contributing to the Paid Leave Oregon program since the start of the year, but May 1 marks the first time employers in the state will need to include those contributions in their quarterly combined payroll reports.

The Oregon Employment Department issued a reminder to employers about the change. Almost all employers and employees in Oregon are covered by and must contribute to the Paid Leave Oregon trust fund.

The program allows employees in the state to take up to 12 weeks off from work in a year. The leave can be used for family events – things like the birth of a child, adoption, or caring for a family member with a serious injury or illness; medical leave – to care for yourself when you have a serious illness or injury; or safe leave – for survivors of sexual assaults, domestic violence, harassment or stalking.

Large employers who have 25 or more employees are required to make a total contribution of 1% of gross payroll toward the Paid Leave Oregon fund. Employees will pay 60% and large employers will pay 40% of the 1% contribution rate.

For example, if an employee makes $5,000, the employee will pay $30 and the employer will pay $20.

A small employer, one with fewer than 25 employees, is not required to pick up 40% of the 1% contribution rate. However, their employees are still required to pay 60% of the 1% contribution rate.

Tribal governments, self-employed business owners and independent contractors will not automatically be included in the program, but can opt-in by notifying the Paid Leave program.

Federal government employees are not covered by the program.

According to the Oregon Employment Department, if employers are reporting subject wages for unemployment insurance, then they need to report for Paid Leave Oregon as well.

Employers can call (503) 947-1488 if they have questions about contributions. There are also guides posted online.

Employees will not be able to take advantage of the paid leave benefits until September 2023. This will allow the plan to accumulate funds that can be paid out when an employee needs to take leave.